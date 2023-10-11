Report cites plants as one source of courthouse mold

By Rajah Maples
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Adams County Board has taken another step to address mold in the courthouse.

Board members met Tuesday night for the first time since receiving a second opinion surrounding mold in the building.

The new report made several recommendations, including a surprising and unexpected source - houseplants.

Testers recommended removing those plants throughout the courthouse.

The report revealed that most of them either had mold in them or on the carpet around them from watering.

The Adams County Board voted to formally adopt that recommendation.

That means employees will be asked to remove all houseplants from every room in the courthouse.

“We want to keep our employees safe as we can,” Building committee chair Dave Bellis said. “We’re just still chipping away. This stuff takes time. Even the report from Safestart said it might take two, three years, but we’re moving. We’re charging ahead to get things cleaned up as quick as we can.”

The new report also revealed the sub-basement of the courthouse to have the most mold problems.

Bellis said the steps have already been taken to address that area.

He said more work is planned in the near future including professionally cleaning the walls and building new shelves.

You can find the full report from Jurgiel & Associates below.

