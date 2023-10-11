Richardson, QU basketball ready to roll into 2023-24 season

QUINCY (WGEM) - -- Zion Richardson didn’t have to think about the answer to the question.

“Win a championship. It’s that simple,” said the Quincy University senior guard when asked the goal for the 2023-24 edition of the Hawks basketball team.

“Point blank, that’s the goal, to win a GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) championship and compete in the (NCAA Div. II) national tournament. We have put in a lot of work and have a dynamic group of guys. We want to do some damage.”

When Richardson speaks of the Hawks hopes for a banner season, it’s not with an obnoxious braggodocious but with a rock-solid confidence expected from one of the team’s veteran leaders.

“We were able to start practice a week earlier this year (Oct. 6) and we have been making strides as a team,” said Richardson, who averaged 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last year after transferring from D1 Wofford.

“The coaching staff has us on point and our practices have been really intense.”

The second season of Steve Hawkins’ second tenure as head coach gets underway Oct. 30 with an exhibition game at Iowa before the season opens Nov. 10-11 with games against Ohio opponents Cedarville and Findlay in Kirksville, Mo., as part of the GLVC-GMAC Crossover.

QU first home game is Nov. 15 against Hannibal-LaGrange College. However, fans can get a glimpse of the team during Saturday’s Breakfast with the Hawks starting at 8:30 a.m. with a free breakfast in the Hall of Fame Room and a scrimmage at 9 a.m.

“Our guys have been very connected and highly energetic in practice,” said Hawkins, who is 151-126 in 11 years overall at QU. “The practices have been intense.

“We now have the kind of kids we want in the program. They all cheer for each other and have all bought into the culture we are establishing.”

Richardson, who made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to beat Lewis 71-69 last year, is the Hawks vocal leader and not afraid to share his thoughts with teammates and the coaching staff.

“God gifted me the ability to use my voice,” said the native of Frisco, Texas, who was recruited by Hawkins when he was hesd coach at Western Michigan. “So I want to be an advocate on and off the court.

“I want to provide that leadership and encourage my teammates and coaches. If one of my guys is down, I want to show my empathy toward them.”

Richardson played a key role on Hawkins’ first team as QU finished 14-15 and 10-10 in league play to earn the eighth seed and a postseason berth for the first time in eight seasons.

But the eighth-seeded Hawks suffered a heartbreaking 79-77 overtime loss to top-seeded Indianapolis in the quarterfinals.

That game showed QU could play with anybody in the league but a season-long inability to shoot the three cost the Hawks in that game as well as a late season swoon in which the Hawks won just four of their last 14 games.

That forced QU -- which was 7-8 in games decided by six points or less -- to try and win games with a gritty defense and hard-nosed physical play as it allowed just 71 points per game.

And offensively, QU shot a frigid 32 percent (189 of 577) from 3-point range while the opponents shot 36 percent (255 of 713) -- making 66 more 3s than the Hawks.

“We couldn’t do much offensively once teams figured out we struggled to shoot the three,” Hawkins said. “So they just layed off us and packed in the lane.”

On most nights, the defense was there.

“We are dedicated to toughness and playing good defense,” Richardson said. “Like Coach says, it’s defend, rebound and run. Then get the ball to the open man.”

With the outside shooting weakness, the coaching staff spent time trying to recruit shooters and a return to form by some returnees could help solve the problem.

QU will enter the season with 13 of their 15 players recruited the past two years by Hawkins and his assistant coaches Tim Walsh, Pat Richardson and Troy Potts.

Senior guard Nate Shockey, whose game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left won a game at Drury 67-64, and senior center Solomon Gustafson (5.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg) are the only two holdovers from the previous staff and both battled nagging injuries last year.

High school teammates from Frisco, Texas, sophomore guard Isaiah Foster (7.8 ppg) and sophomore center Mason Wujek (5.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg) were rotation regulars and started several games.

Sophomore guard Orlando Thomas, center Jamil Wilson and forward Lorenzo Cuttini also return.

Newcomers include two junior college transfers, forward Ibrahim Drame from Rotterman, The Netherlands, who played for Walsh one year at Mineral Area (Mo.) Junior College and Todd Bieg, a forward from Washington, Mo., who played at St. Louis Community College.

Five freshmen round of the roster: Forward Jake Hamilton from Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin; guard Anthony Coby from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., forward John Kelly III from New Orleans, guard Anthony McGhee III from Chicago and forward Me’Khai Taylor from Slidell, La.

Hawkins feels the Hawks will have to rely on their defense until the younger players are no longer wet behind the ears and understand the rigors of college basketball.

“Our defense will be way ahead of our offense early in the year,” Hawkins said. “We’re gonna have to rely on that until we get acclimated.”

As far as Richardson is concerned, though, it’s almost go time.

“I got hurt against Illinois (exhibition game) and missed the first two games against Findlay and Cedarville last year,” Richardson said.

“I owe ‘em both.”

