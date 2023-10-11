Thunderstorms look likely

Rain enters from the west early Friday morning.
By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We should see a mostly sunny sky on Thursday with a nice bit of a southerly breeze. That sunshine and the south wind will allow daytime high temperatures to top out in the low 80s. On Wednesday we saw temperatures outperform most forecast models. So, I expect the same thing on Thursday. Thursday night through Friday into Friday night there will be some showers and thunderstorms in the area. If you are underneath one of those thunderstorms, you may very well see 3/4 of an inch of rain. Outside of those thunderstorms may be only a half inch of rainfall. Wednesday’s rainfall was very lackluster with most of the area seeing less than a tenth or quarter of an inch.

Temps will fall this weekend and will stick around for a while
Temps will fall this weekend and will stick around for a while(Brian Inman)

Once the cold front passes through on Friday temperatures will begin to drop down to a seasonably cool range. Along with the cooler temperatures, there will be some gusty wind. Saturday is mostly cloudy and breezy with a high temperature in the mid-50s. Well, it won’t be quite as windy on Sunday and there will be some sunshine and high temperatures will have a difficult time climbing up into the mid-50s. This cooler stretch of weather will stick around through Tuesday.

