A Tri-State teacher’s story of perseverance after battling breast cancer three times

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Every year, nearly 300,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, and 1 in 8 women will have breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

While one bout with breast cancer can be scary enough, Carthage Elementary teacher Traci Twaddle knows the battle all too well. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 at just 27-years-old.

“They really didn’t think cancer right away because I was so young, and they checked a few things out and really didn’t come up with anything,” Twaddle said.

Doctors eventually would find something after Twaddle would later have an MRI, an ultrasound, and a biopsy.

Twaddle said she could tell something wasn’t quite right. It was her mother, who works in a hospital setting, that broke the news to her daughter.

“It was nice because, then, I had already kind of wrapped my head around it, because it is hard to listen and focus when you’re in shock,” she said.

She would win the fight against breast cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, but would be diagnosed a second time in 2018 and for a third time in the summer of 2022.

Twaddle has taught at Carthage Primary School for more than 15 years, and her bouts with breast cancer haven’t slowed her down from doing what she loves.

Twaddle said she only misses school when an appointment interferes or when doctors recommend that she take a day of rest.

Her latest scare came this fall when she was doing a self-examination and detected a lump. Instead of waiting, her doctors saw her right away. The results were an inconclusive ultrasound followed by a biopsy.

Twaddle received the news on Tuesday that the lump was benign.

“They’re going to keep a close eye on it and check every six months,” she said.

Throughout the school year, and in years past, students and staff wear t-shirts in support of Twaddle that read “Nobody fights alone, Team Twaddle.”

Carthage Primary School Principal Ryanne Jacoby said Twaddle comes in every day ready to work despite her challenges,

“I often describe to students and parents about the invisible book bag, and it just basically is the things that you’re carrying around from day to day that no one has any idea you’re dealing with,” Jacoby said.

Jacoby said Twaddle’s invisible book bag is a little more full than everyone else.

“She shows up to school with a smile on her face and does everything she needs to day in and day out with no gripes, and she is wonderful, and you really have no idea just walking into her classroom what she has in her invisible bookbag,” Jacoby said.

During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, upwards of 60 mammograms per day are being performed. While family history is one of the leading risk factors for breast cancer, Dr. Tanya Mero said certain lifestyle choices can reduce risk.

“An active healthy lifestyle and diet will definitely decrease your risk of breast cancer, maintaining a healthy weight may help,” Mero said.

Mero said women with no family history of breast cancer should start annual screenings at age 40. If there is a family history, she recommends annual screenings starting at 10 years before the age the family member had breast cancer.

Twaddle has an aunt who had breast cancer.

Twaddle has gone through eight surgeries, multiple doctor appointments, and chemotherapy treatments, and continues to have yearly MRI’s and ultrasounds.

