Warm front arrives today, cold front arrives Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Wednesday morning with increasing clouds, which is leading to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Showers and some thunderstorms have been situated to our west and are traveling eastward towards the Tri-States. Therefore, through the morning we will have scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder. As the warm front lifts through this afternoon, it will bring these showers to an end. This first bit of rain should be done by about 10 AM/11 AM. We will see some decrease in clouds after the morning rain. The warm front is expected to stall out (stop its northward progression) near the Iowa/Missouri border by late afternoon and evening. By evening, a few more isolated to widely scattered showers/thunderstorms will be possible. These would be very hit or miss by nature. These look to taper off by later tonight. Otherwise, it will be warmer today with highs ranging from the low 70s for the northern tier to the upper 70s for the southern tier. Winds will be out of the south at about 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be rather quiet with mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will still be coming out of the south but will start to pick up in speed some. We could have some gusts of about 20 to 25 mph.

With the aforementioned warm front to our north tomorrow, most of the rain should stay north of our area. Overall, tomorrow will shape up mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. Highs will reach into the upper 70s with southerly winds gusting 25 to 30 mph. Those temperatures are definitely above normal for this time of year.

Then, a strong cold front will arrive Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with this front.

A brisk and blustery weekend looks to be in the cards for us with temperatures below normal.

