Warm front arrives today, cold front arrives Friday

Scattered morning showers will come to an end by 11AM/12 PM. Then by this afternoon the warm...
Scattered morning showers will come to an end by 11AM/12 PM. Then by this afternoon the warm front will arrive.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Wednesday morning with increasing clouds, which is leading to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Showers and some thunderstorms have been situated to our west and are traveling eastward towards the Tri-States. Therefore, through the morning we will have scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder. As the warm front lifts through this afternoon, it will bring these showers to an end. This first bit of rain should be done by about 10 AM/11 AM. We will see some decrease in clouds after the morning rain. The warm front is expected to stall out (stop its northward progression) near the Iowa/Missouri border by late afternoon and evening. By evening, a few more isolated to widely scattered showers/thunderstorms will be possible. These would be very hit or miss by nature. These look to taper off by later tonight. Otherwise, it will be warmer today with highs ranging from the low 70s for the northern tier to the upper 70s for the southern tier. Winds will be out of the south at about 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be rather quiet with mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will still be coming out of the south but will start to pick up in speed some. We could have some gusts of about 20 to 25 mph.

With the aforementioned warm front to our north tomorrow, most of the rain should stay north of our area. Overall, tomorrow will shape up mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. Highs will reach into the upper 70s with southerly winds gusting 25 to 30 mph. Those temperatures are definitely above normal for this time of year.

Then, a strong cold front will arrive Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with this front.

A brisk and blustery weekend looks to be in the cards for us with temperatures below normal.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-72 crash
I-72 multi-vehicle crash results in 2 fatalities
The trampoline park is the first of its kind to be built in Quincy.
Krazytown Trampoline Park construction underway
Cody Shaffer
Trial planned for former deputy accused of battering pregnant girlfriend
I-72 crash
I-72 in Pike County, Illinois opens after crash
It’s not yet clear if the city council has the right to enforce the prohibition, should it be...
Push for Quincy to become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn appears on City Council meeting agenda

Latest News

WGEM EVENING WEATHER 10 10 2023
Round one of showers should be here Wednesday morning
Rain on the way
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning
A few lucky locations could see up to an inch of rain Wednesday through Friday.
Dry Tuesday, and then Tracking Rain