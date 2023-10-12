900 students partake in Quincy University Day of Service

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students from Quincy University dispersed throughout town with the goal of serving the community. It’s all part of QU’s 8th Annual Day of Service.

Wednesday morning, 900 students assisted 35 service projects at different charities and organizations.

Among those were The Good Samaritan Home, Quanada and Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. Some of the tasks involved food prep, painting and storage cleanout.

“This project, we had to cut the weeds and the little branches,” said QU freshman Jayla Jones who was landscaping at the Illinois Veterans’ Home Memorial Garden. “If we can take a load off someone’s plate I’m glad we’re here.”

Meanwhile, sophomore Chloe Martinez and freshman Emmi Hogan were tidying up at The Quincy Children’s Museum.

“I’m from a bigger city in Texas,” Martinez said. “And we don’t really do stuff like this to help out the small communities.”

The Quincy Children’s Museum’s administrative assistant Ashleigh Wisslead said Day of Service was a big push forward in helping with getting the downtown location open in early 2024.

“It’s helpful because we have several locations right now,” Wisslead said. “We just are moving from our old studio into both the Quincy Town Center till the end of the year and then we’ll be moving more permanently, but not totally permanently downtown.”

A massive food drive also took place with students stationed at different grocery stores such as Niemann’s, Hy-vee, and Save-A-Lot.

“[Day of Service] has grown so much since I have started,” said QU’s experiential learning coordinator Sara Phillips. “I feel like every year we have new ways of making it better.”

Phillips said Day of Service had 100 more participants enrolled than in 2022.

“And last year we had even more than the year before,” Phillips said.

Phillips said they had more than 1,000 food items collected at last year’s food drive.

