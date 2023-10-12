Birthday and Anniversaries: October 12, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Lauryn Jeanne Sheurman

Alexis Wagner

Betty Buckert

Steve Luft

George Straube Jr.

JoAnn Kaden

Jerry Rose

Greg Hancock

Wanda Duke

Vicki Steffey

Josh Mackie

Martha Fellinger

Perry Tenhouse

Jesse Johnson

Donnie Lewis Sr.

Lucas Wellman

Preston McGuire

Jim Masterson

Debbie Foulkes

Elle Feikert

Jordan Boone

Emily Roegge

Jett James

Kirk & Lisa Ramsey

Kenny & Marla White

Doug and Donna Sill

Shane & Lisha Fee

Kenny and Sue Standard

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 12, 2023

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
October 12, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 11, 2023

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 11, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 11, 2023

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 11, 2023

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 10, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

October 9 2023 Birthdays

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT

Birthdays and Anniversaries

October 8 2023 Birthdays

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 9, 2023

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 9, 2023.