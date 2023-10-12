Culver-Stockton College hosts annual Honors Day Choir

Wednesday afternoon, Culver-Stockton held the third annual Honors Day Choir.
By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri held the third annual Honors Day Choir.

Wednesday afternoon, a record 160 high school students from 15 schools across the Tri-States performed at the concert.

The students rehearsed twice before the concert today to ensure they gave their best performances.

Officials said they are part of a select group chosen to perform in the choir today and hope this enriches their love for singing.

“We’re hoping that it benefits all the high school students that came to campus today,” said Amy Stollberg, Interim Director of Choirs. “So these students were selected by their high school choir directors and so they’re already incredible singers, and I hope this was a great event for them.”

Plans for next year’s choir are underway and Culver-Stockton College is hopeful for a great turnout again next year.

