Down Syndrome Awareness Month highlights medical breakthrough for one Tri-State family

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. (WGEM) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a time to highlight the stories of those with the condition.

A medical breakthrough is having positive effects in treating sleep apnea, which is a common condition for those with down syndrome.

Because of his sleep apnea, which is a common condition for those with down syndrome, it was nearly impossible for Elliot Dougherty to get a good night’s rest.

Elliot Dougherty was born with down syndrome and diagnosed with sleep apnea at four years old.

For years he had trouble sleeping, which negatively impacted his concentration in school.

“There is a dramatic effect on student alertness, on their academic achievement and behaviors when sleep is compromised so sleep is essential just the same as eating,” Savannah O’Bryan, Marion County R-2 School Principal and Special Education Director said.

Elliot’s mom, Kate Dougherty, said it impacted how long he could keep up with his friends while playing.

“He was so tired from school and if there were a bunch of kids over at the house, then he couldn’t keep up and he would be the first man asleep,” Kate said.

After trying various treatments with little to no results, Kate learned about Inspire--a medical device used to treat sleep apnea inside a person’s body.

In hopes of avoiding an invasive surgery for Elliot, she signed Elliot up for a clinical trial and he’s the 21st kid in the country to receive the treatment.

“This thing that was already approved for adults, you know, that cured sleep apnea, but it was a trial for children with down syndrome and it had these really cool side affects as well as just being an outpatient style surgery,” Kate said. “You went, you got implanted, the side affects were improved cognition, improved speech and language fluency, improved articulation, improved sentence length, improved behavior and improved social/emotional.”

Ear, nose and throat doctor, Abraham Sheffield said the Inspire implantation procedure is less invasive than other operation’s Elliot could’ve faced.

“So you’re addressing soft pallet closure, you’re addressing tongue and back of the throat closure with one procedure by stimulating a nerve,” Dr. Sheffield said. “The way we do the operation is through two incisions, about five centimeters right under the chin. We usually do the right side and about five centimeters in the upper chest.”

Five years later, Elliot is sleeping better at night.

“Oh yeah, and I’m a lot better for it, and playing basketball so much, so good,” Elliot said.

Elliot is seeing improvements in school.

“Elliot’s speech has dramatically improved which has increased his confidence as well as lowered his frustration level in communicating with his peers as well as teachers and staff here at the school,” O’Bryan said.

And he’s able to keep up with his friends.

Kate said his doctors were concerned that the long-term effects of untreated sleep apnea would mean he’d need an open heart surgery in high school.

Since getting the implant, Elliot’s doctors said the operation can be postponed anywhere from 15 to 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.