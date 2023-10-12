Family, friends hold vigil for 16-year-old shooting victim

Friends and family hold a vigil for a 16-year-old girl who police found shot to death in a home in Quincy.(WGEM)
By Makenzi Henderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Candlelight and balloons. That’s what family and friends used Wednesday night to remember a teen who police said they found shot to death at a home Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Scenic Drive.

Police called it a death investigation and won’t release her identity. Her grandmother and her father told WGEM at the vigil, however, that her name is Mackenzie Bullard. She was 16. They want answers about who killed her.

They were there, along with dozens of others at Clat Adams Park.

Friends and family, like her cousin Jena Chatfield, called Mackenzie smart and said they are in shock.

“I’ve known that girl since she was baby. I used to watch her all the time. She was best friends with my daughter. She was just with us not too long ago so it’s definitely a shock for me. I really don’t know, honestly much to say,” Chatfield said.

Police said they believe this was not a random act. If you know anything, call QPD at 217-228-4470 or submit a tip through Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.

