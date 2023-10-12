Feeling like summer today, but a big cool down this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - A warm front is currently draped across the Tri-States. This front is bringing in some warmer air. This morning is already about 10° to 15° warmer than yesterday morning, as temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. We have some clouds out there this morning, mainly in Iowa and some on the Illinois side. As the warm front continues to move northward, those clouds will clear and we will have plentiful sunshine. The forecast for today still looks to be rather quiet but it will be warm and breezy. Winds are starting off light out of the south, but will increase in speed. We will have sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph. With the ample sunshine and those breezy southerly winds, temperatures will hit in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will be low. Tonight will start off clear, but clouds will gradually start to arrive late into the overnight hours. Lows will be warm for this time of year, in the 60s. (Usually this time of year, lows are in the upper 40s.) Winds tonight could continue to gust up to 32 mph.

Tomorrow is the day our powerful cold front will arrive. By very early tomorrow morning, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop out ahead of the front just to our west. These showers and storms will grow upscale into a widespread rain event. It will impact us tomorrow morning, including the morning commute. This activity will exit the area from west to east as we head through the first half of the afternoon. We will then see a brief break in the rain and sun may even start to come out. Then, the actual cold front will arrive sometime after 3 PM/4 PM. When it blasts through, additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The chance is low, but a few storms could produce some stronger damaging wind gusts.

The cold front will cool us down big time for the weekend, with highs only in the 50s.

