Firing up furnaces across the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s that time of year to give your furnace a routine check up as we head into the cold season.

There are two concerns for technicians when inspecting a furnace. Clean filters and burners ensure your furnace is running properly.

Rusty burners in your furnace’s heat exchanger are a red flag and could put harmful gases into your home.

Peter’s Heating and Air Conditioning service technician Michael Goers said there are steps you can take to guarantee your furnace safely heats your home.

“Customers should look at their filter once a month, you need to make sure that it’s clean,” Goers said. “We change it or check it whenever we’re here, but that’s twice a year, once during the spring and once during the fall.”

While checking furnaces, technicians also look for a 40 to 50 degree temperature-split between the home air temperature and furnace heat output.

“We’re just going to turn that to heat,” Goers said. “We’re going to leave the fan on auto just because we want the fan to come on whenever it is actually requiring it to heat the house. We’re going to turn the heat up.”

Having your furnace routinely checked in the fall can confirm your furnace is running up to pace during the coldest months of the year.

