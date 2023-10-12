Griggsville-Perry game canceled following ‘serious’ crash involving students

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Western School District announced the cancelation of its game against Griggsville-Perry for Thursday night following the news from the Griggsville-Perry School District that two of its students were involved in a “very serious” crash.

A post on Facebook by Griggsville-Perry Superintendent Jeff Abell on Thursday morning read, “Two of our high school students were involved in a very serious automobile accident this morning that has understandably caused great sadness throughout our communities. We are limited in what we can say at this moment and will be providing more information as it becomes available. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”

Abell later updated the post announcing all evening games, practices, and activities were canceled. Abell stated this includes any practices, HS Volleyball, JH Basketball, and PreK night.

The Western School District also posted to its Western Athletics page, “it is with a heavy heart that we cancel our WHS Volleyball game with Griggsville-Perry tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.”

