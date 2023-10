Deaths:

Marian C. Timmerwilke, age 100, of Quincy, died on Oct. 11 in her home.

James A. Kuhlman, age 85, of Quincy, died on Oct. 10 in Blessing Hospital.

Judith Sohn, age 79, of Quincy, died on Oct. 10 in Blessing Hospital.

Lloyd Lester Griggs, age 79, of LaGrange, died on Oct. 11 in Blessing Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.