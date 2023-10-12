HREDC begins northeast Missouri projects

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal’s Regional Economic Development Council has some upcoming projects that not only help the city of Hannibal, but all northeast Missouri residents.

Their projects are impacting the towns of Hannibal, Palmyra, New London and West Quincy. The Brownfields Assessment, which is helping communities all over America, will mainly focus on downtown Hannibal, Palmyra Central Corridor and Downtown New London.

Some of the grant is being provided to build more industrial locations outside of Hannibal for a future technology park and West Quincy for a Hannibal Regional Port Authority location.

“The important thing, or the best thing that I see is that the corporation, from multiple community partners and making it a team effort. Right? Nothing happens in a bubble in Hannibal,” said Maria Kuhns, the Executive Director of Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. “We are all working together, and I want to continue to do that.”

The Development Council plans on using their full $1 million budget to benefit all locations.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.