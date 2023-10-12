Hunter safety across the Tri-States

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - Hunting season is underway and it’s important to take proper precautions before heading out.

When deer hunting, you need to use a 10-round magazine or less.

For small-game hunting, you may only have up to three rounds in a firearm, such as a shotgun.

To hunt across the Tri-States, you need to have a hunting license and have taken a hunter education course.

“We generally have a lot of them in the spring and fall, just to get ready for the spring and fall hunting seasons, but we do have them year-round,” said Don Clever, Missouri Conservation Agent. “We have a lot of them in schools now, so as your kids are going through school, they get hunter education.”

Missouri residents need to have taken a hunter education course before getting a hunting license if they were born on or after Jan. 1, 1967.

Iowa residents need to have taken a hunter education course before getting a license if they were born on or after Jan. 1, 1972. Ten course hours need to be completed to get the license.

Illinois residents need to have taken a hunter education course before getting a license if they were born on or after Jan. 1, 1980.

To ensure your safety when hunting, there is a dress code to abide by when hunting this season.

“Wear a hunter orange vest and a hat, and that is very visible,” said Clever. “That’s for your safety and others, so that they can see you and that you’re not accidentally identified as an animal.

It is illegal to hunt animals outside of their hunting season.

Breaking that law could cost you up to $1,000 and get you up to one year in prison.

