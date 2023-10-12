IL Rep. Sorensen discusses House Speaker’s race

WASHINGTON (WGEM) - Members of Congress are back in Washington, however the U.S. House of Representatives remains without a Speaker as of Wednesday night.

Republican lawmakers met Wednesday to decide who to nominate as their next Speaker candidate. Various lawmakers said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., has the most support amongst Republicans.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen is supporting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

He said no matter who becomes the next Speaker, he hopes for more bipartisanship in the House.

“We need the House of Representatives to do its job, to be able to move the things from the House to the Senate and to the President’s desk,” Sorensen said. “The only way we’re going to be able to do that is working across the party lines to come to a consensus to solve the problems for the American people.”

He said it’s critical the House elect the next Speaker as soon as possible because the government is set to shut down Nov. 17 if Congress does not act. It’s also critical so the U.S. can support Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. All three countries are currently at war or facing the threat of war.

We reached out to Republican members of Illinois’ Congressional delegation. They did not respond to our request for an interview.

