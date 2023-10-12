Farmers say they’ll continue their fight if CO2 company reapplies

The pipeline would span 1,300 miles, crossing through portions of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Navigator CO2 Ventures announced Tuesday that it is putting on hold one of the two biggest proposed carbon dioxide pipeline projects in the Midwest so it can reassess the project.

The pipeline would span 1,300 miles across the Midwest, and in the Tri-States, Lee County, Iowa and West Central Illinois including Hancock, Schuyler and McDonough Counties.

In a statement, the company said, “As is consistent with our recent filings in neighboring jurisdictions, Navigator will be taking time to reassess the route and application.”

The pipeline is facing mass opposition in McDonough County, where anti-CO2 pipeline signs line several country roads.

Bushnell-area farmer Steve Hess said the pipeline would cross through a portion of land that he farms, and less than one mile from his son’s house.

“We’re really opposed to the fact that if they’re approved by the ICC (Illinois Commerce Commission) today, they could use eminent domain on 85% of this project,” Hess said.

Hess said when the time comes, he and other farmers will again voice their opposition.

“There’s 110 tracks that Navigator needs to go through to get their right of way,” Hess said. “The last I checked there have been seven tracks that have signed easements and those were all for out-of-state, either farm managers or out-of-state landowners.”

Last fall, the McDonough County Board unanimously approved a two-year moratorium that halted all progress on the pipeline, and it will remain in effect throughout the duration of Navigator’s latest withdrawal.

“The local people do not want this project,” Hess said.

Rick Ferguson, who operates farms near the McDonough/Fulton County border, believes the pipeline is unnecessary.

“CO2 is a blessing for a farmer, I mean that’s what makes our grow good and all the other plants and everything, I’ve heard research, I’ve looked up several different things and we really don’t have a CO2 problem,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said the pipeline would also come within a mile of his home.

McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala said their outside attorney will respond to Navigator’s motion to withdraw their petition, and how the County Board proceeds will be up to them.

Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois are all sites for the pipeline.

