Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call
QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.
Police: Victim in death investigation is 16-year-old female QPS student
During the meeting, more than 50 people got up to talk about how they felt about the ordinance.
Quincy City Council denies Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance
Traci Twaddle is cancer free, and her latest scare came back negative.
A Tri-State teacher’s story of perseverance after battling breast cancer three times
I-72 crash
I-72 multi-vehicle crash results in 2 fatalities

Latest News

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Musk’s X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, CEO says. An expert says it’s not enough
The death of a 12-year-old boy found extremely malnourished inside a home is now being...
Police investigate death of 12-year-old boy found badly malnourished as a homicide
Video appears to show murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong running from corrections officers in...
Suspect in pro cyclist’s shooting in Texas briefly runs from officers at medical appointment
Video appears to show murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong running from corrections officers in...
Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong appears to make a run for it while on a medical visit.
Beyonce joins Taylor Swift to attend the Eras Tour Concert Film premiere.
Beyonce attends Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie premiere