NECAC returns to pre-COVID levels of assistance

By Clare Edlund and Josef Lawler
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) -Since the start of the pandemic, some may have received financial assistance for living expenses and some of that is soon to change.

Officials at NECAC said the amount of money given to families in need through their Energy Assistance Program funding will soon decrease.

The program was to help those who may have struggled with unemployment or income loss land on their feet. Now that more people are returning to work, NECAC officials are anticipating utility financial aid to lower. That includes Illinois and Iowa as well.

NECAC officials encourage families to apply as soon as they can to ensure they get the assistance they need.

“The amount of dollars you can get individually per household will change depending upon your heating source. So, that’s why we are encouraging people to sign up for the program,” NECAC’s public relations officer Brent Engel said, “It’s imperative that people get their applications in a little bit quicker this year because we don’t want anybody to be left behind come the real tough winter months in January, February, and March”

Applications are open for the elderly and or disabled. Any family or individual can apply starting November 1st.

You can find more information here.

