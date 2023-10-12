Quincy Park Board tables possible riverfront funding

The Quincy Park Board voted to table funding new riverfront developments Wednesday evening.
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board isn’t the only governmental body to table the possibility of funding new riverfront developments.

The Quincy Park Board also voted to table the issue Wednesday evening.

The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation is seeking $350,000 from three governing boards--the Quincy Park Board, the Adams County Board and Quincy City Council.

The money would be used to bury power lines along the riverfront.

Bids to do that work came back higher than expected.

Riverfront leaders have been speaking to each governing board to explain the proposed plans.

Wednesday night’s speaker referenced Hannibal’s recent economic success after redeveloping its riverfront, attracting several ship dockings, which has led to thousands of visitors to America’s Hometown.

The hope is to re-develop Quincy’s riverfront to attract visitors to generate economic growth.

“We were really fortunate to hear from members of Quincy Riverfront Development and to understand and to be educated a little bit more around what they’re offering and what they’re asking for,” Quincy Park Board president Jarid Jones said. “It was a great discussion. It was something that we decided to table until our next meeting as we get closer to understanding what our budgets would look like.”

The park board also discussed the possibility of gifting Clat Adams Park to the project.

Jones said board members will discuss both options next month at the Nov. 8 meeting.

