Quincy’s Riverfront Development Corporation has first Riverfront Rendezvous event

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation will host its first annual “Riverfront Rendezvous” this weekend.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday and is free for the public to view at any time in Clat Adams Park.

The corporation’s purpose for the event is to provide large storyboards so people can visualize what the riverfront will look like after the riverfront plan is finished.

Organizers are excited to bring residents downtown this weekend and allow them to value the riverfront in Quincy.

“The riverfront master plan really is designed to one not only benefit our community, you’ll be able to have, come down and enjoy the riverfront on a whole new level but also to bring visitors,” said Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation President Tieraney Craig. “It’s really important that we attract other people to come to Quincy and what see the asset we really have at our back door.”

Organizers hope there will be more fun events for the public to enjoy in the years to come.

