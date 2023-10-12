Springfield Jewish Federation leader reacts to attack in Israel

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As fighting continues following Hamas’ attack on Israel, Illinois’ Jewish community is coming to grips with the terror their brothers and sisters overseas are facing.

Nancy Sage, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Springfield said it’s hard to put into words how she feels seeing the devastation.

She said she is heartened to see the support for Israel coming from leaders including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and President Joe Biden.

Overall, however, she feels frightened.

“It was horrific, it’s terrifying,” Sage said. “It was unimaginable in its numbers and in seeing what’s happened.”

She said she hopes humanity and compassion can take over so the healing process can start but there will be long-lasting trauma.

