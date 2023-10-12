Springfield Jewish Federation leader reacts to attack in Israel

American and Israeli flags on display at the Jewish Federation of Springfield in Springfield,...
American and Israeli flags on display at the Jewish Federation of Springfield in Springfield, Ill. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As fighting continues following Hamas’ attack on Israel, Illinois’ Jewish community is coming to grips with the terror their brothers and sisters overseas are facing.

Nancy Sage, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Springfield said it’s hard to put into words how she feels seeing the devastation.

She said she is heartened to see the support for Israel coming from leaders including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and President Joe Biden.

Overall, however, she feels frightened.

“It was horrific, it’s terrifying,” Sage said. “It was unimaginable in its numbers and in seeing what’s happened.”

She said she hopes humanity and compassion can take over so the healing process can start but there will be long-lasting trauma.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call
I-72 crash
I-72 multi-vehicle crash results in 2 fatalities
During the meeting, more than 50 people got up to talk about how they felt about the ordinance.
Quincy City Council denies Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance
The trampoline park is the first of its kind to be built in Quincy.
Krazytown Trampoline Park construction underway
Cody Shaffer
Trial planned for former deputy accused of battering pregnant girlfriend

Latest News

The HREDC uses their grant to begin projects not only in Hannibal, but the tri-states area.
HREDC begins northeast Missouri projects
900 students partake in Quincy University Day of Service and Food Drive
900 students partake in Quincy University Day of Service
Eric Sorensen via Zoom
IL Rep. Sorensen discusses House Speaker’s race
Wednesday afternoon, Culver-Stockton held the third annual Honors Day Choir.
Culver-Stockton College hosts annual Honors Day Choir
To be a hunter in the tri-states, you need to have taken a hunter education course.
Hunter safety across the Tri-States