Tracking potential of showers and strong storms

Friday has the chance to bring some beneficial rainfall to much of the Tri-States, along with the chance for some strong storms.

A strong area of low pressure is strengthening across the great plains and will move across the region Friday. Ahead of an associated cold front, showers and thunderstorms will move in through the early morning hours, from 3AM through 9AM. There may be a brief break in the action late morning and early afternoon. If the sun is able to break out of the clouds, highs will approach the 70′s and the chance for strong afternoon thunderstorms will rise. There is a conditional level 1 of 5 threat of severe weather Friday afternoon, with the main risks being gusty winds and a brief tornado. The more sunshine, the higher the chance for severe weather. Most areas will see close to a half an inch of rain, with locally heavier amounts underneath thunderstorms.

Most of the rain will exit the region by late afternoon and evening, with temperatures set to fall into the 50′s along with a gusty Northwesterly breeze. Breezy conditions will linger on Saturday, with temperatures struggling to reach the upper 50′s. Patchy drizzle is also possible on Saturday. Conditions stay cool to round out the weekend, with Sunday seeing mostly cloudy skies and high temps staying in the 50′s. The weather will warm closer to average heading into next week.

