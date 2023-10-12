Volunteer fire departments seeing shortages of volunteers

LORAINE, Ill. (WGEM) - Rural Illinois communities rely on volunteers firefighters to battle blazes, but those at some local fire departments say it’s a struggle to find enough volunteers.

Brent Clair, a firefighter for the Loraine Fire Protection District, said they have about 14 active duty volunteers, a number similar to other departments. He said while that’s a good number to have, they still find themselves short during the day.

He said daytime availability for workers remains the biggest problem as many have jobs outside of Loraine, either in Quincy or other parts of Adams County.

“Maybe five of us are available during the day time and, again, that’s depending on what we’re doing, again most of us are farmers and so we could be in Quincy on a part run or we could be doing something else and we’re not available,” Clair said.

Some at other local departments said they might have four or three available, but it all depends on who’s in town and the time of day. The Liberty Fire Chief said for firefighters with children, finding a sitter or childcare poses a problem as they can’t leave their children alone.

Clair said, like many departments, they recruit locally in town. Barriers to recruitment include jobs, families, and other events which don’t leave them time to volunteer. They said it’s a challenge to find dedicated staff, and having available volunteers means every minute matters.

“For Adams County response, the call goes into the 911 center in Quincy, then we get a page on our phone and our radios and by the time it takes to process, that’s two minutes,” he said. “Then you take another two to three minutes just to get from your house to the fire house, and get on your gear and that’s another two minutes, so you’re looking at five to seven minutes just to get fire truck out the door, and that’s from when you placed a call.”

A firefighter at Camp Point said they don’t always have men on standby at the station, so they have to come in from their homes or work. He said while they can request aid from other departments but the amount of aid can also vary as it depends on the the volunteer availability of other departments.

Clair said they continue to try and find passionate people who want to help their community, and something needs to happen to help continue that drive.

