Birthday and Anniversaries: October 14, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Mason Hough

Albert Dowacter

Lisa Carel

Ryan Venvertloh

Bob Harwood

Deverie Troutman

Gabe Dryden

Peyton Stark

Riley Lochman

Mason Hough

Willie Thompson

Krista Putman

Nancy Tiemann

Janet Cason

Alvin Hall

Randy Obert

Amber Curry

Doris Sprinkle

Kelly Weiman

Anthony and Jessica Foster

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 13, 2023

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 12, 2023

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
October 12, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 12, 2023

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 12, 2023

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 11, 2023

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 11, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 11, 2023

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 11, 2023

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 10, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today