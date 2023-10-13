Birthday and Anniversaries: October 14, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Mason Hough
Albert Dowacter
Lisa Carel
Ryan Venvertloh
Bob Harwood
Deverie Troutman
Gabe Dryden
Peyton Stark
Riley Lochman
Mason Hough
Willie Thompson
Krista Putman
Nancy Tiemann
Janet Cason
Alvin Hall
Randy Obert
Amber Curry
Doris Sprinkle
Kelly Weiman
Anthony and Jessica Foster
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.