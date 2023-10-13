Early Tin Dusters Color Run returns this weekend

Rare 1948 truck that was completely remade by an attendee.
Rare 1948 truck that was completely remade by an attendee.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The annual invasion of the street rods has begun in Quincy for the Early Tin Dusters Color Run.

Hundreds of cars from before 1949 will line Hampshire Street and around Washington Park on Saturday for the show and shine.

Color Run Chairperson Richard Chapman said the event brings people from all around the country to the city.

“We’ve had folks that have been coming here for over 40 years and it’s amazing. But it’s like family. We’ve had some folks that have come in from Ohio and one from Arizona,” said Chapman.

He said some regular visitors happened to be in the city at the time of a previous show, and now continually return to see the cars once more.

He said he is excited to continue the tradition while helping out a good cause.

“Over the years that we’ve been doing this, probably for the last 20, we’ve been raising funds for Camp Callahan,” said Chapman. “To date we’ve raised over $278,000 but that’s really coming from the people that come into the show, all these street rodders.”

Camp Callahan gives kids with mental and physical disabilities a chance to explore the outdoors.

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Moorman Park.

You can find a full schedule of events for the weekend here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Griggsville-Perry School
Griggsville-Perry student dies in crash, another flown to hospital
QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.
Police: Victim in death investigation is 16-year-old female QPS student
Friends and family hold a vigil for a 16-year-old girl who police found shot to death in a home...
Family, friends hold vigil for 16-year-old shooting victim
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations
QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call

Latest News

One of the many proposed projected includes the creation of a safer entrance to the middle...
Palmyra schools pursuing bond issue for building upgrades
The summer food program at First Baptist Church has received The Governor's Home Town Award for...
First Baptist Church food program received the 2023 Governor’s Hometown Award
Keokuk Homeless Alliance
Keokuk Homeless Alliance secures permit to move forward with shelter
Quincy Police to enforce downtown parking restrictions