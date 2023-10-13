Early Tin Dusters Color Run returns this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - The annual invasion of the street rods has begun in Quincy for the Early Tin Dusters Color Run.

Hundreds of cars from before 1949 will line Hampshire Street and around Washington Park on Saturday for the show and shine.

Color Run Chairperson Richard Chapman said the event brings people from all around the country to the city.

“We’ve had folks that have been coming here for over 40 years and it’s amazing. But it’s like family. We’ve had some folks that have come in from Ohio and one from Arizona,” said Chapman.

He said some regular visitors happened to be in the city at the time of a previous show, and now continually return to see the cars once more.

He said he is excited to continue the tradition while helping out a good cause.

“Over the years that we’ve been doing this, probably for the last 20, we’ve been raising funds for Camp Callahan,” said Chapman. “To date we’ve raised over $278,000 but that’s really coming from the people that come into the show, all these street rodders.”

Camp Callahan gives kids with mental and physical disabilities a chance to explore the outdoors.

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Moorman Park.

You can find a full schedule of events for the weekend here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.