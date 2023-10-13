Farm produce subscription program helps Scott County food deserts

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - As many rural towns across the country struggle to find access to nutritious and affordable food, Tri-State communities aren’t exempt from that.

These days you can subscribe to just about anything from streaming services to apps. But imagine being able to subscribe to fresh produce.

You can now do that at Mueller Family Farm just outside of Bluffs, Illinois. Farmer Michael Meyer said it’s called a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA).

“We didn’t invent this but it’s a great model that we have seen other farms do in other areas,” Meyer said.

Meyer said back in May, they started reaping the fruits (and vegetables) of their labor for a whole new set of clientele.

“The CSA runs from May through August,” Meyer said. “Families receive a weekly CSA share of whatever is freshest and in season at the time.”

Meyer said throughout season they were able to offer a wide variety of robust seasonal produce for their members such as radish, turnip, butterhead lettuce, tomatoes, melons and more.

Meyer said it’s all at an affordable rate for a one-time fee each season.

“It equates to $30 in produce weekly,” Meyer said.

Bluffs mayor Linda Sapp said the CSA is a saving grace for the village with no grocery stores for miles.

“On Tuesdays we have Pittsfield County Market deliver to Bluffs,” Sapp said. “Other than that, we have farmers market in the summer but that’s all.”

Meyer said Mueller Family Farm has a presence at the farmer’s market and partners with co-op Great Scott! Community market in Winchester.

“That’s a nice locally sourced grocery very similar structure,” Meyer said.

With that and the CSA it helps reduce waste.

“It makes sure that if we don’t sell out at market,” Meyer said. “There’s a healthy option for that. It’s going to go somewhere else.”

Meyer said they had 17 subscribers for their pilot run.

He said they plan to do more and expand out their pickup locations to other areas.

Those three locations are in Springfield, Jacksonville, and at the farm.

The CSA program will restart in May but people can already subscribe.

