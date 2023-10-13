First Baptist Church food program received the 2023 Governor’s Hometown Award

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - The First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill, Illinois, had the unveiling of the Governor’s 2023 Hometown Award and sign Friday.

The church has a summer food program that provides meals for children up to 18 years old during summer break when they’re out of school. Last summer the program served nearly 2,300 meals.

“This is something we never imagined that we would even get a chance at and with the competition that we had in Springfield,” said Food Program Coordinator Becky Brannan. “We were just Pike County people and went and spoke from our hearts and it was all about the kids.”

Organizers said that the program continues to provide meals for more children every year.

“We had 3,050 meals this year, so that was definitely a record, every day we set a record above the previous year so it’s really looking up and the word is getting out of what we do and it’s so rewarding,” Brannan said.

Organizers said that receiving the award is an honor but the true honor is providing meals for children in the community.

