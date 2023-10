Deaths:

Tracy K. Elder, age 59, of Canton, died on Oct. 12 in his home.

Joan L. Flesner, age 76, of Mt. Sterling, formerly of Golden, died on Oct. 12 at the Mt. Sterling Health and Rehab Center.

Births:

Zach and Sara Rodeffer of Hamilton welcomed a boy.

