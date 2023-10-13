JWCC ag program sees more students

QUINCY (WGEM) - Agriculture is a big part of life in the Tri-State.

One John Wood Community College instructor said there are now more students looking into agriculture as a potential career.

Justin Lewis said they’ve seen a 20 percent increase in enrollment for their ag program this year with nearly 50 students enrolled this year compared to about 40 last year.

He said they’ve also seen more people taking ag related credits, with 601 this year compared to 485 last year. He said it’s due to a number of factors like their new ag facility in Baylis, changes in curriculum, a new Natural Resource Management Certification and more scholarship money. He said the hands-on learning students get prepares their students for their future.

“They understand that those students have been out in pasture, been out in the field, and maybe have done some of that soil testing and livestock handling and stuff like that they would need in order to be successful in their career endeavors,” Lewis said.

He said since it’s harvest season, local farmers and industry workers have called their center looking for part and full time help from students. He said they’ve gotten so many calls they don’t have enough students to fill the demand. He said students do everything from operating semi-trucks to running a grain cart, to other jobs.

Ag Business student Brisyn Hohenbery said it prepares her for a career once she graduates. She said her grandfathers and father both work as farmers.

“I’m currently working on soil stuff right now,” Hohenbery said. “My current job in that has been very interesting to bring it all back to the business to grow our business, to help customers get more product or better product for their crops.”

She said they learn good communication and negotiating skills. She said she was surprised to see more people in the program. She said there’s so many students now they fill the parking lot of the ag center completely.

Lewis said to help keep the momentum growing, they’ll continue to recruiting from high schools and 4H clubs. They also hope to have an animal husbandry and health class launched by next fall, which provides students the knowledge and skills for veterinarian work.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.