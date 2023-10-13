Keokuk Homeless Alliance secures permit to move forward with shelter

Keokuk Homeless Alliance
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Progress continues to secure a permanent homeless shelter in Keokuk.

Last winter the Keokuk Homeless Alliance used 601 Johnson St. in Keokuk as a warming center and now they’re hoping they can make it a more permanent situation.

The organization’s president Mike Brooks said the latest effort to move things forward was a success.

“Now, we’ve officially purchased the building,” said Brooks. “We’re officially renovating the building. We’re officially doing everything we can to get everything up and running.”

The former VFW will officially be repurposed into a fully functioning and sustainable shelter after city officials gave the alliance a permit to move forward.

Brooks said now the real work starts.

“Eventually we’ve got to put a firewall in,” Brooks said. ”We have to separate everything from the sleeping area, and we need to get everything up to code.

Brooks said the group’s goal is for the shelter to be more than just a place to sleep.

“We really want to work t individually with our clients to hopefully just try to help them out of their situation,” Brooks said. “Or just encourage them to know that life doesn’t have to be that way, it doesn’t have to stay that way.”

Brooks said their goal is to have the shelter ready to use by winter.

Brooks said they need all the help they can get with volunteers and donations.

If you’d like to help contact the alliance at 319-520-8614 or here.

