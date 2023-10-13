Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint

Five officers were shot and the suspect was taken into custody during a shootout in Minnesota. (WCCO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota man accused of shooting five law enforcement officers told his wife it was “his day to die” when he learned that drug task force officers were at his home, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Karl Thomas Holmberg, 64, was charged Friday with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and six counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer.

The charges stem from an exchange of gunfire Thursday as officers sought to serve a search warrant at his property in rural Glendorado Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

The officers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said Thursday at a news conference.

The complaint says officers knocked and announced, “police, search warrant” before entering the home. The first gunshots were fired seconds later. The shooting led to a nearly four-hour standoff before Holmberg was taken into custody.

It said Holmberg’s wife was inside the home, but was uninjured. The woman told investigators that when she awoke, she told her husband that officers were outside — she could see them through an exterior camera.

Holmberg had several guns laid out on a bed, the complaint stated. “The defendant indicated that it was his day to die,” according to the complaint.

As officers kicked in the door, Holmberg repeatedly said something like, “Don’t do it,” then began shooting through the closed bedroom door using a military-style rifle, according to the complaint. She said Holmberg asked her to join him in fighting the police, but she refused. She told investigators that Holmberg called her a “coward.”

Holmberg was shot in the foot. Interviewed by police at the hospital, he said he didn’t think the officers serving the search warrant “had a right to be there and told them to leave,” according to the complaint.

The complaint said the officers found several weapons in the bedroom — handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and one of the officer’s guns — along with shell casings in the bedroom and living room. The officers at the scene had a drug search warrant, but the complaint did not state if any drugs were found.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said body-worn camera video won’t be released until the investigation has concluded.

The criminal complaint said one officer was shot in the chest and hip and remains hospitalized with “substantial injuries.” Another is still in the hospital after being shot in the arm. Three others have been released — one was shot in the hand and two were shot but protected by bullet-resistant vests. A sixth officer also was inside the home but was not struck.

The sheriff has said the officers’ names will not be released because they were working undercover.

Holmberg was already known to law enforcement in the area and Heck said he was not surprised by the shooting.

Court records show Holmberg was convicted of cocaine possession in 1986 and another felony drug possession in 2006. Most recently, in 2019, he was convicted of a petty misdemeanor for not wearing his seatbelt in a vehicle.

Holmberg does not yet have an attorney, according to the Benton County Court Administration office. His former lawyer, Todd Young, said he hasn’t spoken to Holmberg in years. Messages left for relatives of Holmberg were not returned. A call to Holmberg’s home was met with a busy signal.

___

Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Griggsville-Perry School
Griggsville-Perry student dies in crash, another flown to hospital
QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.
Police: Victim in death investigation is 16-year-old female QPS student
Friends and family hold a vigil for a 16-year-old girl who police found shot to death in a home...
Family, friends hold vigil for 16-year-old shooting victim
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations
QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Executive at Donald Trump’s company says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost bottom line
LIVE: Biden remarks on clean energy, economy
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time