Monroe City Softball advances in District Tournament

Monroe City Softball advances in District Tournament
Monroe City Softball advances in District Tournament
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call
Griggsville-Perry School
Griggsville-Perry student dies in crash, another flown to hospital
QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.
Police: Victim in death investigation is 16-year-old female QPS student
Friends and family hold a vigil for a 16-year-old girl who police found shot to death in a home...
Family, friends hold vigil for 16-year-old shooting victim
During the meeting, more than 50 people got up to talk about how they felt about the ordinance.
Quincy City Council denies Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance

Latest News

Cougars Looking For A Crown: Highland Softball expecting deep postseason run
Cougars Looking For A Crown: Highland Softball expecting deep postseason run
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple Quincy University women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations
Griggsville-Perry School
Griggsville-Perry student dies in crash, another flown to hospital
Payson Volleyball
Payson-Seymour takes on Griggsville-Perry