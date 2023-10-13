Multiple Quincy University women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the team following accusations of mental abuse and more.

Fifth-year senior and former QU soccer player Hannah Warnecke said members of the coaching staff created an unsuitable atmosphere.

That included, she said, an incident where one coach pulled down her pants.

“I had a wedgie one day on an out of town trip and a little bit of my butt was showing and she went up and pulled my pants down and was like, ‘I’m tired of seeing your butt,” Warnecke said. “I’m like, there’s other ways to do that, that’s not appropriate.”

Warnecke alleged that wasn’t the only issue.

“When we’re out of town we shower and as soon as the coaches leave they say, ‘Okay you’re good, we’re leaving,’ so we all start getting ready for our showers,” Warnecke said. “Well, the assistant coach came back in while some of us were not dressed.”

Warnecke said practice environment was a factor of the walk out.

“The assistant coach would tell other players that, ‘I have the head coach role without the title,’ she tells us that certain players she brought in were disappointments to the coaches, just like making fun of a freshman that got injured, like I said it goes on,” Warnecke said. “There’s lists and lists of stuff, calling people out for their mental health and their anxiety and depression in front of the whole team, it just goes on.”

Warnecke said she wants the community to see the treatment players endured, which she said, ultimately led to her and six other players leaving this season.

“I’m not doing this to bash on anyone on the team or any of the coaches, I’m just here to explain what happened and just overall this is not about playing time or anything like that this is about the seniors and my mental health and love for the game that was destroyed between this program because of the actions that occurred and the changes that weren’t happening.”

QU’s Vice President for University Relations Robert Wyatt sent WGEM the following statement:

“Quincy University leadership has received no formal allegation of sexual misconduct, harassment, or abuse in our women’s soccer program during the current academic year. Any allegation of sexual misconduct, harassment, or abuse, or any decision by the university to investigate employee or student conduct for any reason, would be handled in a manner consistent with our established policies and procedures, and consistent with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations.”

QU Athletic Director Josh Rabe declined WGEM’s request for an interview.

