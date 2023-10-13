Palmyra schools pursuing bond issue for building upgrades

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans are moving forward on a ‘no tax increase’ bond issue to help the Palmyra School District.

The school board approved pursuing the bond issue, which will appear for the April 2 election in 2024.

This issue would extend the current rate that residents are paying as opposed to raising rates.

The bond could set aside up to 8 million dollars for the district to engage in several building upgrades at the elementary school, the middle school, and the high school.

Proposed Elementary School Projects

According to district superintendent Jason Harper, there are two main issues facing the elementary school. Those issues are asbestos tiling and pipes.

“We have 22,000 square feet of asbestos tile in our building right now. Its nonfriable so it’s not an emergency situation but as that tile would start to come up or if it would start to break up, then we need to get that asbestos out of our building,” said Harper.

There is also original galvanized piping in the elementary school that has been in place since the 1960′s. The pipes are deteriorating and in the last month there has been a pipe burst.

Proposed Middle School Projects

The main issue in the middle school is at the entrance. Upon being buzzed into the school, Harper says there is at least 50 to 60 feet between the front office and the doors.

That amount of space would leave plenty of time and room for an intruder to go up the stairs or down the hallways and have access to the school. Harper said a new entrance would make the school and staff much safer.

Proposed High School Projects

Work on the high school would be focused on renovating the Northeast wing of the school, which has not been touched since construction in 1971.

This includes the kitchen which has very limited storage space, several classrooms, and the gym.

The gym floors cannot be sanded down again, and the bleachers are on their last legs. The gym has not been refurbished since 1986.

Harper said the overall goal of these improvements is to help students and staff.

“If you’re not making improvements on your facilities, then really, you’re going backwards. And you have to keep your buildings in good working order because the ultimate goal is to have a great environment for your kids and for your staff to be able to do great things,” said Harper.

He said the board approving the bond issue is just the first step.

“Over the next eight months, we’ll have to have community input. We’ll have to prioritize what needs to be done in the district. But there are several projects that are priority projects that will improve the safety for our kids,” said Harper.

Community meetings will be held in November and December, and a survey will go out to all parents, students, and staff early next month.

