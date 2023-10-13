President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Griggsville-Perry School
Griggsville-Perry student dies in crash, another flown to hospital
QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.
Police: Victim in death investigation is 16-year-old female QPS student
Friends and family hold a vigil for a 16-year-old girl who police found shot to death in a home...
Family, friends hold vigil for 16-year-old shooting victim
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations
QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
Rare 1948 truck that was completely remade by an attendee.
Early Tin Dusters Color Run returns this weekend
One of the many proposed projected includes the creation of a safer entrance to the middle...
Palmyra schools pursuing bond issue for building upgrades