Quincy Police to enforce downtown parking restrictions

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Chief Adams Yates announced Friday that police would begin enforcing the downtown two-hour parking regulation on Monday.

Yates stated the department has received complaints about vehicles parked beyond the two-hour limit. He stated that when people who work downtown park on the street while at work, it makes it difficult for customers to shop downtown businesses.

According to Yates, a Quincy city ordinance limits parking on most public streets in downtown Quincy to two hours. Signage is installed to notify motorists of the time restriction.

He stated violations of the two-hour parking limit are subject to a Notice of Violation and a fine of up to $20.

Yates stated beginning Monday, police will patrol the downtown Quincy business district to focus on two-hour parking violations. Tickets will be issued to vehicles found to be in violation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.