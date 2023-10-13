Time of year for red zones on college campuses

By Rajah Maples
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -This time of year is known as the “red zone” for college campuses across the country.

According to Quanada in Quincy, sexual assaults tend to peak now through December for college students.

Chief Executive Officer Megan Duesterhaus said alcohol is one of the biggest dangers.

She said perpetrators pick out their target and start buying or serving them drinks.Those drinks can have double the amount of alcohol in them, so victims get drunk fast.

That prevents them from being able to make it home safely.

“They’re very vulnerable in those situations,” Duesterhaus said. “It’s not just a matter of trying to catch people that have GHP on them. It’s really just being aware of what’s happening with alcohol consumption and knowing there are a lot of bad actors out there who will absolutely take advantage of someone in those circumstances.”

Some bars throughout the country have implemented a “safe bars” program.

It educates bartenders about some of the tactics sexual perpetrators use involving alcohol.

Duesterhaus said she’d like to implement that training in Tri-state bars in the near future.

