Tri-State Veterans Support hosts Veterans Resource Fair

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Tri-states Veteran support held the fourth annual Veterans Resource Fair at the Quincy Kroc Center Thursday afternoon.

A speech, prayer and the national anthem in the chapel opened the resource fair, which began at 1:00 p.m.

Tri-state Veteran Support chairman Mark Schneider said some may have a hard time accepting an overall peace of mind to help steer them away from considering suicide.

“For me, one is too many,” Schneider said. “These people have sacrificed quite a bit in their life for our country and in service for us, and so anything we can do in service of them.”

The tri-state veterans support’s mission is driven to provide services, resources, community, and information to veterans to reduce veteran suicide.

“They leave with a plan, they leave with a sense of accomplishment,” Schneider said. “They know that they’ve done something today that’s going to better them in the future, that’s going to put them in a better situation.”

Dozens of vendors were on site to give residents helpful information.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call
QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.
Police: Victim in death investigation is 16-year-old female QPS student
Griggsville-Perry School
Griggsville-Perry student dies in crash, another flown to hospital
During the meeting, more than 50 people got up to talk about how they felt about the ordinance.
Quincy City Council denies Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance
Friends and family hold a vigil for a 16-year-old girl who police found shot to death in a home...
Family, friends hold vigil for 16-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

It’s that time of year to give your furnace a routine check-up as we head into the cold season.
Firing up furnaces across the Tri-States
NECAC returns to pre-COVID levels
NECAC Utility assistance
NECAC returns to pre-COVID levels of assistance
Firing up furnaces across the Tri-States