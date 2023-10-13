Tri-State Veterans Support hosts Veterans Resource Fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Tri-states Veteran support held the fourth annual Veterans Resource Fair at the Quincy Kroc Center Thursday afternoon.

A speech, prayer and the national anthem in the chapel opened the resource fair, which began at 1:00 p.m.

Tri-state Veteran Support chairman Mark Schneider said some may have a hard time accepting an overall peace of mind to help steer them away from considering suicide.

“For me, one is too many,” Schneider said. “These people have sacrificed quite a bit in their life for our country and in service for us, and so anything we can do in service of them.”

The tri-state veterans support’s mission is driven to provide services, resources, community, and information to veterans to reduce veteran suicide.

“They leave with a plan, they leave with a sense of accomplishment,” Schneider said. “They know that they’ve done something today that’s going to better them in the future, that’s going to put them in a better situation.”

Dozens of vendors were on site to give residents helpful information.

