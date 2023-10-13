Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms today

Showers and even some thunder are expected this morning. This round of rain will be out ahead of the cold front.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It is an unseasonably warm morning for this time of year as temperatures are in the 60s. However, for today all attention is on the dynamic fall-like low pressure system to our northwest and its associated cold front. While the front remains well to our west, some scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed. These showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to increase in their coverage area, leading to numerous to widespread rain for us through the morning hours. Thankfully, severe thunderstorms are not expected during that time. By the early afternoon hours, the bulk of this initial round of rain will clear the Tri-States from west to east. However, the showers may hold on to the southern tier for a little longer. One thing we will be watching for later this afternoon will be if there is some clearing of the clouds. If this ends up happening, some instability (fuel for the thunderstorms) may develop ahead of the approaching cold front. As the front comes through, most likely after about 3 PM, a line of thunderstorms will be possible. This should be a thin line of scattered storms, not as widespread. If enough instability is available for the storms, some of the storms could be a little stronger producing some strong wind gusts. While this threat is on the low side, it is not out of the question. Then once the cold front clears the area, much cooler air will filter into the area along with more breezy northwesterly winds. Highs today will hit in the 60s. By tonight, lows will get a little cooler than the previous nights as we will be in the 50s. Any clouds that will have cleared out will return, as the aforementioned low pressure system passes by. The breezy conditions will continue into the night.

As cold air continues to be pushed into our region this weekend, it will be cool and blustery. Tomorrow will be a cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s and wind gusts will come out of the north up to 32 mph. There may still be some lingering moisture around too, leading to some light drizzle. For Sunday, we should see a few more breaks in the clouds with similar daytime highs. Winds will decrease some that day though. Those daytime highs are certainly below normal for this time of year, by about 10 to 15 degrees.

