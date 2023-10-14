2023 Tri-States Solar Eclipse Forecast

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Although Friday’s cold front will have pushed east of the region, clouds and breezy conditions will dominate much of Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the mid 50s for everyone, which puts us 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Areas across the country shaded in dark gray will have poor eclipse viewing conditions on Saturday.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Anywhere you see dark gray shading indicates poor eclipse viewing conditions, and this includes the Tri-States. Isolated showers may roll through the region on Saturday, but otherwise we will remain overcast. Skies will be slow to clear out on Sunday as temperatures hold in the mid 50s.

Next week features modest warming to near 70 degrees by Wednesday and our next shot of rain comes late Wednesday night.

