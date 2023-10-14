Annual Octoberfest band parade marches down Maine

Quincy Octoberfest
Quincy Octoberfest(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The 27th annual Octoberfest Band Parade and Field Competition paraded on Maine Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon.

High school bands from across the Tri-States marched from 30th and Maine all the way to Quincy Junior High in front of hundreds of spectators.

After the parade, the bands flocked to Flinn Memorial Stadium where the field competition was held.

“Most of them have been working on this, maybe since June or sometime in the summer and worked to get to this point,” said director of K-12 music Debbie Johnson. “We just appreciate all the community and the support because the funds we raise here today are going to help fund K-12 fine arts here in the Quincy Public Schools.”

Following the competition and half-time shows, awards were presented for outstanding performances.

