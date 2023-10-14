Car crashes into Mississippi River

Car crashes into Mississippi river.
Car crashes into Mississippi river.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - A vehicle crashed into the Mississippi River, Friday evening.

About 6 p.m., a driver veered off the road heading towards Nauvoo, Illinois and crashed into the Mississippi River, just south of Nauvoo.

The individual involved in the accident has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the accident and condition of the driver are still unknown at this time.

