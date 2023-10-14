Gov. Pritzker touts Illinois manufacturing as IMA bus tour concludes

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker honored manufacturers Friday helping the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) close out its weeklong Makers on the Move bus tour across the state.

Pritzker visited National Safety Apparel’s new manufacturing facility in Chicago, the tour’s last stop.

“There’s no doubt that when our manufacturing industry flourishes, well, so do our communities and our people,” Pritzker said. “And that’s precisely why I’m consistently focused on training and buildout of our already top-tier manufacturing workforce.”

Pritzker said manufacturers create more than $580 billion annually in economic impact and are responsible for nearly two million jobs both directly and indirectly across Illinois.

Despite the successes, the IMA estimates their members have tens-of-thousands of open jobs in the state. That’s why organizers feel the bus tour is important.

“So important to highlight what’s going inside the four walls of manufacturers today,” said Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay. “We drive by these four walls so many times and we have no idea what’s going on inside these companies.”

He said manufacturers need to keep showing their industry, so people understand it’s not only dirty and dangerous jobs.

Pritzker also highlighted community colleges across Illinois, which are helping bring people into the field.

“It’s investments like these that are making, frankly, the needs of the people of our state top priority and meeting the needs of industry while creating opportunities for hard-working Illinoisans at every turn,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also touted several manufacturers recently choosing to invest in Illinois.

