Hannibal Free Public Library holds chess tournament

Hannibal Hosts Chess Tournament
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Free Public Library hosted a chess tournament on Saturday to challenge locals of all ages to a game of strategy and risk.

The tournament, which has been going on for 10 years, was held on the third floor of the library.

Chess players of all ages and skill levels were invited to participate.

“Its great to see a game of logic and skill, where people can exercise their mind to think and make choices in the game and there is no luck in the game. It’s just what you invest in the game,” said tournament director Gary Blickhan.

Trophies were given to winners in each divisions

