Hospital Report: October 14, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Nettie M. Baker, age 67, of Mendon, Ill., died on October 13 at her home.

Tracy K. “Ace” Elder, age 59 of Canton, Mo., died on October 12 at his home.

Births:

Madison and Riley Parker, of New London, Mo., welcomed a boy.

Shelby Atteberry and Zachary Mudd, of Louisiana, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Megan Gonzalez, of Louisiana, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Shalea and Ryan Beauregard, of Clarence, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Jennifer and Cory Vaughn, of Palmyra, Mo., welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Mississippi river.
Car crashes into Mississippi River
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations
The possible tornado damaged one home, a garage, and several trees.
Possible tornado injures one in Brown County
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

Hospital Reports
Hospital report: October 13, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthday and Anniversaries: October 14, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthday and Anniversaries: October 13, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: October 12, 2023