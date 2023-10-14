Hospital Report: October 14, 2023

Deaths:

Nettie M. Baker, age 67, of Mendon, Ill., died on October 13 at her home.

Tracy K. “Ace” Elder, age 59 of Canton, Mo., died on October 12 at his home.

Births:

Madison and Riley Parker, of New London, Mo., welcomed a boy.

Shelby Atteberry and Zachary Mudd, of Louisiana, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Megan Gonzalez, of Louisiana, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Shalea and Ryan Beauregard, of Clarence, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Jennifer and Cory Vaughn, of Palmyra, Mo., welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.