IL Democratic Rep. Budzinski talks Speaker’s race, calls house ‘paralyzed’

WASHINGTON (WGEM) - Republicans have a new nominee for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was nominated Friday by his GOP colleagues to be the next Speaker. This comes one day after former Speaker nominee, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped out of the race after failing to secure enough votes to be elected Speaker.

Being nominated does not guarantee Jordan will become Speaker. Though he has support from a majority of Republicans, he needs a majority of all members to become Speaker. Democrats are unlikely to support him.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Nikki Budzinski said it’s Republicans’ responsibility to pick their Speaker nominee and lead the house since they’re in the majority. She plans to vote for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for Speaker.

She said Friday morning the House is paralyzed.

“We have to get to these really important issues and without a Speaker of the House, our hands are tied,” Budzinski said. “We can’t even pass simple resolutions to support Israel and condemn the attacks because we don’t have a Speaker of the House.”

She said electing a Speaker as soon as possible is also critical because the government is set to shut down Nov. 17 if Congress fails to act.

She added she’s willing to work with Republicans to a unity caucus to elect a Speaker.

