Lake Cooper Foundation opens annual haunted house fundraiser

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Things are getting even spookier in Keokuk as a haunted house is now open for the season, but the attraction is set up to do more than just scare you.

This is the 11th year that Lake Cooper Foundation has opened the Exscream Nightmarez haunted house in Keokuk.

Each year is a new opportunities to scare residents right into spooky season and raise money for their organization.

Lake Cooper Foundation President Robert Korschgen said making sure you get a few good scares isn’t the only reason he works to make this attraction happen.

“That is the fun part, but yes, we raise money to run it and give it right back to the community,” Korschgen said.

Korschgen said the foundation works to provide free events for the community to keep locals interested in the area.

“Smaller communities, they’re dying out and if somebody doesn’t step up, then they’re just gonna die,” Korschgen.

He said the foundation also seeks to bring attract outsiders to explore Keokuk.

“A big part of that is keeping it low cost for our area residents and draw people in from outside the community, tourism,” Korschgen said.

Korschgen said months of preparation go into getting the haunted house ready.

All of the props are hand made by Korschgen and other volunteers in house.

“We do buy some minor animatronics, but mostly everything in there is made the larger props that you’ll see in there they’re all custom made,” Korschgen said.

He said it takes even more help to bring the experience to life, as all of the actors looking to scare you are volunteers as well.

“I like hearing the screams that other actors have and then the people that come through, I like hearing those, it’s kind of funny, some of them have different reactions some of them can just go through without like any reaction,” volunteer Zoey Mckinney said.

The actors are down for the same causes as the foundation.

Volunteer Hannah Kerbe said she enjoys helping bring cost friendly events to the community and making sure residents leave with a good fright.

“It feels good, I actually like helping out others,” Kerbe said.

The haunted house is located at 810 Main Street. It runs Fridays and Saturdays through October from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $10 with proceeds going to Lake Cooper Foundation events and projects.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.