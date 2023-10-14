One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River

One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - One person is dead after a crash Friday night they ended with a car in the Mississippi River, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP reported that a car was traveling northbound at 5:35 p.m. on Ill. 96, north of East County Road 760 in Hancock County, when the car veered off the road, hit a tree and came to a rest in the Mississippi River.

According to ISP, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Car crashes into Mississippi River

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Mississippi river.
Car crashes into Mississippi River
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations
The possible tornado damaged one home, a garage, and several trees.
Possible tornado injures one in Brown County
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

This is the 11th year that Lake Cooper Foundation has opened the Exscream Nightmarez haunted...
Lake Cooper Foundation opens annual haunted house fundraiser
A vehicle crashed into the Mississippi River, Friday evening.
Car crashes into Mississippi River
There was no tornado warning at the time, but there was weak rotation on the showers and storms...
Possible tornado injures one in Brown County
Hundreds of cars from before 1949 will line Hampshire Street and around Washington Park on...
Early Tin Dusters Color Run returns this weekend