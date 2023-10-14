One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - One person is dead after a crash Friday night they ended with a car in the Mississippi River, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP reported that a car was traveling northbound at 5:35 p.m. on Ill. 96, north of East County Road 760 in Hancock County, when the car veered off the road, hit a tree and came to a rest in the Mississippi River.

According to ISP, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

